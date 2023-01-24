Ticonderoga N.Y. receives downtown development dollars

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development.

The town is the winner of the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The money will be spent on transforming the downtown area, by making it more walkable, upgrading tourist destinations, and opening public spaces.

