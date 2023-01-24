Tips for selling used items online

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If your resolution in the new year was to get rid of things you aren’t using at home -- and you’re trying to sell them online -- make sure you’re taking steps to stay safe from scammers.

Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Poshmark, and other online companies make it easy to offload items ranging from houseplants to clothing to furniture to electronics and appliances. The Better Business Bureau says good listings have detailed descriptions, good photos, and are clear about the item’s flaws. And do your research to make sure you know the value of the item you’re buying or selling.

“Find out the brand, find out how old it is, see what other people are asking for, and similar products. Then, go to a safe place -- If you are going to exchange in person -- don’t just go to someone’s home,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

She also recommends paying in cash when you can and not paying for any items you haven’t seen yet. In addition, for large-ticket purchases like jewelry or cars, she recommends getting an appraisal first.

