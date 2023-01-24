Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 23

Plays of the week
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This past week in local action delivered upsets, packed rinks, high-flying dunks, career-highs, and even a game-winning three-pointer, at the buzzer, against a rival. A lot to choose from, and a difficult task to narrow the list down to three.

At number three, Dylan Penn taking the elevator to the penthouse. A poster dunk in the second half of UVM’s rout of NJIT got the bench going.

Number two resides in the world of college hockey. Middlebury took down #5 Norwich to end an eight-game skid, and did so thanks to Nolan Moore’s hat trick. His three goals on the night doubled his career goal total.

And coming in at number one, Tessa Napolitano calls game. She caught a pass in the corner as time ticked away, and banked it in as time expired to give Burlington a win over South Burlington.

