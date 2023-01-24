Upper Valley man faces child porn charges

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say an Upper Valley man faces multiple charges of possession of child porn materials.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Joshua Douglas, 34, of Hartland, uploaded suspected images of child sexual abuse. He was arrested following a search of his home.

Douglas pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in White River Junction and was released under court conditions.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.