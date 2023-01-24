Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home.

They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her.

With another storm approaching our region, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging says it’s important to check on people who live alone, no matter their age.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. I tell my staff all the time and neighbors, as well-- if you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

