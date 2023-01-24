Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home.
Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home.

They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her.

With another storm approaching our region, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging says it’s important to check on people who live alone, no matter their age.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. I tell my staff all the time and neighbors, as well-- if you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
A fire Saturday destroyed the Garden Mats business in Worcester.
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
File photo
Ex-St. Albans cop acquitted of assault in stun case
File Photo
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
File photo
Report: Burlington TIF accounting led to over $1.2 million in mistakes

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone
Mobile Sports Betting
Scott indicates support for legalizing sports betting
File photo
Bill would coordinate Vt. school safety procedures
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges