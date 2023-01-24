BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Green Mountains, Upper Valley, southern Vermont and most of northern New York for snowfall accumulation of 6 to 12 inches from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Champlain Valley, western Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom for snowfall accumulation of 4 to 7 inches through Thursday afternoon. Light sleet and freezing rain could also impact the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which could also make roads slippery for the Thursday morning commute.

Snow will overspread the region starting late Wednesday afternoon, and fall heavy at times through the evening and early overnight hours. Snow will likely be heaviest between 7pm and midnight Wednesday, where snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour. After midnight, snow will taper in intensity and possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain into the early morning hours of Thursday. Snow will continue off and on through the day on Thursday with additional snow accumulation expected. Roads could be snow-covered and slippery throughout the day, making for possibly hazardous travel at times.

Snow will taper off on Thursday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies set for Friday. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the low to mid 20s. We’ll see another weather system bring some light snow to the region on Saturday with lingering snow showers on Sunday. Weekend highs will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s. Our active weather continues into next week as well with more chances for accumulating snow. Look for snow on Monday and again for mid week with highs through Wednesday in the low to mid 20s.

