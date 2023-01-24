BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Our latest big snowstorm is behind us now, but we have another big storm headed our way for Wednesday & Thursday.

We are in between those two weather systems today, but we will still get some winter weather action today. A clipper system tracking through southern Quebec will swing a sharp cold front through our area, mainly during the morning hours. That front will bring some snow showers, and possibly a few snow squalls - those brief, but heavy, bursts of snow that can bring a quick inch or two of snow and lower visibilities down to near zero. Be aware of that as you head out the door this morning.

Then our focus will be on the next big snowstorm, which will be coming at us in 2 major parts. The first part will move in from south to north on Wednesday afternoon through the evening. That is when we will get the bulk of the snow from this system. The snow could come down hard & heavy at times during that initial phase.

Later in the evening and into Wednesday night, a push of warmer, drier air will follow in behind the initial surge, but that could also bring a light wintry mix with some sleet & freezing rain, mainly in our southern & central areas.

The second part of the storm system will swing through on Thursday with persistent snow showers, especially in the higher elevations.

Most of the region could see 6-12″ of new snow from this storm, with a bit less in the Champlain Valley and the far northern portions of VT and NY, where there could be 3-6″ accumulation.

The storm will move out Thursday night. Friday will be a quiet day with partly sunny skies.

The weekend will be active again. Another clipper system tracking through southern Quebec could kick up a few snow showers during the day, especially in northern areas.

Then another, bigger storm system will bring more accumulating snow, and possibly some mixed precipitation, late Sunday into Monday.

Lots and lots of winter weather action over the next week or so! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping track of all these systems for you, and we will keep you up-to-the minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

