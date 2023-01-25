A $400K battery pack was removed from the Statehouse over fire risk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In January 2021, Vermont declared itself the first state in the nation to install a battery backup system in its Statehouse. But four months later, the state’s insurance company called the $400,000 system a fire hazard.

Plans are now underway to reinstall the batteries — originally placed in the basement to protect them from the weather — in a safer location outside the Statehouse. The episode underscores the challenges Vermont faces as it tries to transition from fossil fuel energy systems to newer but often less understood alternatives.

We spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

