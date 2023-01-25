Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry.

Haymaker Bun Company in Middlebury is up for outstanding bakery.

Amanda Wildermuth of Honey Road in Burlington is nominated for outstanding pastry chef or baker.

Foam Brewers in Burlington is nominated for outstanding wine and beverages.

And two area chefs are nominated for the Northeast section: Mojo Hancy-Davis at May Day in Burlington and Alganesh Michael with A Taste of Abyssinia in South Burlington.

Congratulations to all of them!

Finalists will be announced in late March and winners in early June.

