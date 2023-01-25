Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago.

The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube.

Although the policy was approved in 2021, officials say they only recently hired the redaction specialist required to implement it.

The first video released Wednesday is from an incident on January 11. It shows officers with guns drawn making an arrest on North Avenue. Police say the driver was speeding through residential areas and the license plate on the car was issued to a different vehicle. The police say viewer discretion is advised.

