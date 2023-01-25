CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season.

Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some concrete has been poured and plenty of steel is being moved for the first building in the project.

“Most of these guys are used to working outside over the winter, so a little bit of snow doesn’t scare them away. You lose a couple hours every morning that it snows overnight just clearing to get back to your work, but we haven’t had that much snow and we had some very beautiful days and we got a lot of work done,” said Dave Farrington, one of the three-member, local development team behind the project.

He says they are aiming to start building upwards in May with a completion target for the 98-unit south building by late summer of 2024. Farrington and his team will maintain ownership of the south building. The Champlain Housing Trust will have 85 units in the west part of the north building. Now, they are working to secure a co-developer for the north building, which could potentially have student housing.

“We haven’t made the decision yet -- we don’t feel like we have to. We aren’t being forced into making a decision, so we are really evaluating everything and trying to look at what’s going to benefit the project and the community and everything together,” Farrington said.

The Burlington City Council this week approved a resolution that would solidify tax increment financing to help pay for connecting the long-severed Pine and St. Paul Streets at no taxpayer expense.

“Public improvements which are owned by the public get constructed by a private entity and the cost that they incur to build those public improvements gets repaid when the bond is issued and the funds are basically paid to them for the work that was done,” explained Brian Pine with the City of Burlington’s Community & Economic Development Office.

The CityPlace partners are aiming to have the whole project wrapped up by December 2025.

Related Stories:

Report: Burlington TIF accounting led to over $1.2 million in mistakes

Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone

Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project

Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace

CityPlace developers discuss next steps for housing development

CityPlace developers plan to break ground in 2 weeks

Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project clears another big legal battle

Vermont partners clearing final legal hurdles to take over Burlington’s CityPlace project

Local CityPlace developers reveal plan to fast-track long-stalled project

Burlington CityPlace partners buy out Sinex

CityPlace faces more delays; City Council holds special meeting

Weinberger hopeful CityPlace work will start soon

Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good

CityPlace work in downtown Burlington could get underway soon

Weinberger says LL Bean departure not a sign of troubled downtown

Deal could allow CityPlace construction to start by fall

What’s next for nearly empty downtown Burlington mall space?

Burlington, CityPlace developers finalize agreement on reconnecting streets

Battle of the builders

CityPlace developers head to court to settle permit appeal

CityPlace developer says he will prosecute future trespassers

Group plans housing protest, campout at CityPlace pit

CityPlace developers secure zoning permits

Burlington businesses celebrate progress on CityPlace project

Burlington City Council unanimously approves CityPlace agreement

Burlington mayoral candidates weigh in on CityPlace

New CityPlace agreement reached

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.