EB-5 records lawsuit to be in Vermont Supreme Court

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) -The EB-5 scandal hits the Vermont Supreme Court.

The Vermont Journalism Trust (VJT), which operates VTDigger, filed a lawsuit in 2020 against the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Reporters were trying to get records that would show why the State allowed Jay Peak developers to continue signing up investors for EB-5 projects after potential fraud was flagged nearly a decade earlier.

A trial court ordered the state to turn over certain records, but the ACLU said the state refused to disclose which records were not being provided. That’s what sparked this court hearing.

State Supreme Court Justices are set to hear the case Wednesday.

