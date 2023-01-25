Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -Voters in New York will decide the fate of the Equal Right Amendment in the state.

According to the ACLU of New York, the ERA would prohibit discrimination by the government based on a person’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, and pregnancy outcomes.

The state legislature just passed the amendment and voters will see it next year.

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As other states take extreme measures to stymie progress and roll back reproductive rights, New York will always lead the way to combat discrimination in all forms and protect abortion access. New York will never stop fighting for what’s right — unafraid and undeterred.”

