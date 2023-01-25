Hartford hires new top cop

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford Wednesday announced they have hired a new chief of police after nearly a two-year search.

Gregory Sheldon comes to Hartford from the Rutland City Police where he spent more than 21 years. He takes over for Phillip Kasten, who stepped down back in February 2021. Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail led the department before he left for a job in Barre last March.

The Hartford Police Department in recent years has had to contend with cases of excessive force by officers as well as a federal civil rights lawsuit. The department in the last few years has also made efforts to improve transparency with the public with a rebranding campaign and a new website.

Sheldon’s first day on the job is February 6th.

