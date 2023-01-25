New details in murder of Mass. woman found dead in Vermont

Investigators believe Matthew Davis shot and killed Mary Anderson in Massachusetts and drove...
Investigators believe Matthew Davis shot and killed Mary Anderson in Massachusetts and drove her body to Vermont.(WCAX-TV)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has learned new details about the murder of a Massachusetts woman whose body was found in Vermont.

Mary Anderson, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was found dead in her truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro in July.

Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, was immediately named as a person of interest in the murder. He was shot to death by police later that day after an altercation in West Brattleboro.

Now, we have learned new details about that case from Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver. Shriver says after a lengthy investigation, they have probable cause to believe that Davis waited for Anderson outside her Massachusetts home and shot her once in the head inside her truck. And she says Davis drove around with Anderson’s body for two days after that.

But there are still unanswered questions, like why dump the truck and Anderson’s body in Brattleboro? Tonight on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., our Adam Sullivan explains why we may never know the answer to that question or the motive for the murder.

