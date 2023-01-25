NH doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

Dr. Thomas Marks
Dr. Thomas Marks(Courtesy: Claremont Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a New Hampshire doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Claremont Police say the investigation into Dr. Thomas Marks, 70, of Newbury, started in mid-December when a patient reported being sexually assaulted during an office visit. Marks is an orthopedic surgeon at the Valley Regional Hospital.

Police arrested Marks Tuesday at his office. He’s being held at the Sullivan County House of Correction and is due in court on Wednesday.

Potential charges against Marks include sexual assault, aggravated felonious sexual assault, and attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault.

