N.H. officials remind residents to prepare before next winter storm

File Photo
File Photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -With New Hampshire counties under a winter storm warning, safety experts are urging Granite Staters to take action.

First responders recommend refreshing supplies in emergency kits, signing up for emergency alerts, and checking road conditions at newengland511.org.

If the snow is heavy where you are, they even recommend working from home to give crews a better chance to clear off the roads.

If people are driving, emergency responders say to clear all the snow and ice off the car before driving.

When home, clear snow and ice from the roof and away from any vents.

