Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer.
Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board.
The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license.
The store says it will carry cannabis flower, vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles grown and produced by New York companies.
