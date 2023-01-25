Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State...
Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer.

Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board.

The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license.

The store says it will carry cannabis flower, vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles grown and produced by New York companies.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
File photo
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Swanton gas station where the...
Vermont police search for hatchet-wielding robber

Latest News

SDF
NH doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient
SDF
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
SDF
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.
Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home