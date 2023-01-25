Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer.

Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board.

The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license.

The store says it will carry cannabis flower, vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles grown and produced by New York companies.

