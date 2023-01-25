Police investigating armed robbery at Swanton gas station

(WECT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Hometown Sunoco Tuesday.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. someone dressed in all black, entered into the First Street location in Swanton. They say the suspect entered the store with a hatchet and trash bag demanding cash and a carton of Marlboro cigarettes. The suspect ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say nobody was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 5′ 2″ and 5′ 4″, weighing about 150 lbs. and wearing a black puffy hooded jacket.

Police say the suspect may be connected to two other burglaries in neighboring towns.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
A fire Saturday destroyed the Garden Mats business in Worcester.
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
File photo
Report: Burlington TIF accounting led to over $1.2 million in mistakes

Latest News

Police investigating string of break-ins at Saint Albans businesses
Roland Conner holds the first legal purchase of cannabis, bought from his son Darius, far...
War on drugs locked him up; now he’s a cannabis entrepreneur
The Better Business Bureau is warning potential pot buyers that dispensary scams are on the...
Better Business Bureau warns pot dispensary scams are on the rise
South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure