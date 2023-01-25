Police investigating armed robbery at Swanton gas station

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Hometown Sunoco Tuesday.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. someone dressed in all black, entered into the First Street location in Swanton. They say the suspect entered the store with a hatchet and trash bag demanding cash and a carton of Marlboro cigarettes. The suspect ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say nobody was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 5′ 2″ and 5′ 4″, weighing about 150 lbs. and wearing a black puffy hooded jacket.

Police say the suspect may be connected to two other burglaries in neighboring towns.

