Police investigating string of break-ins at Saint Albans businesses

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Saint Albans Police Department are investigating a string of break-ins at three Saint Albans businesses.

Police say Monday morning, Mac’s Quick Stop on South Main someone broke-in through the window and stole an unknown amount of cash and other items.

Then around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, Midas Muffler on Lake Street was burglarized. Police say again, someone broke in through a window and took tools and a car. Then a half hour later -- Sticks and Stuff on Lower Newton Street was broken into, and it is unknown what was stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (802) 524-2166.

