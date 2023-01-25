Sen. Hassan calls for support for first responders suffering from PTSD

A bill in U.S. Congress aiming to help first responders suffering from PTSD has local support.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bill in U.S. Congress aiming to help first responders suffering from PTSD has local support.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan joined a bipartisan group of colleagues to introduce the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act of 2023.

The goal is to help police, fire, emergency medical, and 9-1-1 workers cope with the stresses of responding to crisis situations.

The bill would establish mental health programs for them and requires the Justice Department to help oversee the implementation.

