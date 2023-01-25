Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

A crown is placed on United States' Mikaela Shiffrin's head after she won an alpine ski,...
A crown is placed on United States' Mikaela Shiffrin's head after she won an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. A day after securing record victory No. 83, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same course.(Alessandro Trovati | (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins. Shiffrin added her 84th win in another giant slalom on the same course a day after securing record victory No. 83.

Shiffrin again led from start to finish by dominating the first run down the steep Erta course and then adding to her advantage in the second run.

Shiffrin finished a massive 0.82 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19 ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector.

She’s now within two wins of the overall record of 86 wins held by Ingemar Stenmark.

