UVM building evacuated after fuel leak

A fuel leak led to the evacuation of UVM's Waterman Building Wednesday morning.
A fuel leak led to the evacuation of UVM's Waterman Building Wednesday morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fuel leak led to the evacuation of everyone from a University of Vermont building Wednesday morning.

School officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. after the heating system in the basement of the Waterman Building on South Prospect Street developed a leak. They say the leak was contained in the boiler room.

Morning classes in the building were canceled and afternoon classes were relocated. The building will be back open Thursday.

