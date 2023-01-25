UVM building evacuated after fuel leak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fuel leak led to the evacuation of everyone from a University of Vermont building Wednesday morning.

School officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. after the heating system in the basement of the Waterman Building on South Prospect Street developed a leak. They say the leak was contained in the boiler room.

Morning classes in the building were canceled and afternoon classes were relocated. The building will be back open Thursday.

