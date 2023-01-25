Vt. A.G. outlines domestic assault data from commission report

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A report about domestic violence is being released by the Attorney General’s Office.

A.G. Charity Clark plans to talk about the findings from the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission’s report.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 12 homicides in Vermont in 2021. Of those, ten involved a firearm, and five were related to domestic violence.

The report also shows data reporting that nearly half of all homicides in Vermont between 1994 and 2021 have been domestic violence related.

A press conference including the reports findings and the Commission’s recommendations will be held Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

