Vt. governor says lawmakers didn’t address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor’s office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate.

The Affordable Heat Act is a newer version of the Clean Heat Standard that Gov. Phil Scott vetoed last year.

In a letter sent to the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee on Friday, the governor’s office makes clear his concerns have not been addressed in the Affordable Heat Act bill.

The letter points to the lack of information on fiscal impact, like costs to purchase, retire or trade clean heat credits. It also says there are policies identified as problematic in the Clean Heat Standard that remain in the Affordable Heat Act.

