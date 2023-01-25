Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home

Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.
Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.

Vermont State Police say Linda Eliason, 76, was found dead outside her home on Sykes Hollow Road in Rupert at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

They believe she fell in her driveway and died from exposure.

A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her.

The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging says it’s important to check on people who live alone, no matter their age.

Related Story:

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
File photo
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Swanton gas station where the...
Vermont police search for hatchet-wielding robber

Latest News

SDF
NH doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient
SDF
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
SDF
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State...
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer