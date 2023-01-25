Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home

RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.

Vermont State Police say Linda Eliason, 76, was found dead outside her home on Sykes Hollow Road in Rupert at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

They believe she fell in her driveway and died from exposure.

A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her.

The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging says it’s important to check on people who live alone, no matter their age.

Related Story:

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.