Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bed bugs at Derby store

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials say people in Derby don’t need to worry about catching bedbugs at the Walmart there anymore.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture received complaints that the store had bedbugs. A field agent conducted an investigation and determined the claims were true.

“We’re unclear as to whether it was one or a couple, but from what we do understand it is not an infestation. It was just an introduction and introduction could essentially just be that a bedbug came in on a person into the store. But the agency does not believe that this is any need for concern,” said David Huber of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

State officials say store management has assured them they are working with a pest control company to get rid of the bugs.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.