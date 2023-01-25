Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston have had a hard time getting their mail. Now, things are getting even more complicated as some carriers have been moved to a different location.

Residents in the town of Williston have struggled to get their mail on time for the last couple of years due to the pandemic and ongoing staff shortages.

Mary Teresa lives in a retirement community. She and many others are frustrated.

“We’ve had to wait a couple of weeks just to get our mail,” she said. “Which means that our bills we need to pay on time haven’t been coming in. They have been going really ballistic about it. Upset, to the point where some of them are crying.”

Others stopping by the post office think this isn’t just a local issue.

“I don’t think it’s just isolated to Williston. I think it’s a national problem,” said Sharon Gutwin of Williston. “I think it started years ago and the person who is in charge at a federal level has the responsibility.”

Now-- another wrinkle. Some Williston mail carriers are now working out of the processing facility in Essex Town. Sorting and delivery for Williston happen there, too. Officials with U.S. Postal Service say it’s because a hotel is being built behind the Williston post office.

In an email, Steve Doherty with the U.S. Postal Service said, “Part of the process involves drainage work that will be ongoing... Which will likely result in some short-term flooding during periods of heavy rain or snow melt.” He said this is a temporary change and there are no plans to close the Williston post office.

But Williston customers waiting for their mail say this isn’t the right solution.

“That seems highly unreasonable. There’s got to be another system,” Teresa said.

“I think it doesn’t solve the problem of there’s multiple carriers out every day,” said Jim Johnson of Williston. “It’s not a single person’s fault, I don’t know where the problem lies. A lot of people are reaching out to Senator Sanders and Miss Balint and stuff trying to find a solution.”

There is no set date when sorting and delivery will return to the Williston location, but customers who live in the area say all they can do is sit and wait for their mail.

