Young Lawmakers meet to establish goals of younger Vermonters

The Vermont State House at night
File Photo(The Vermont State House at night)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Young lawmakers are holding a networking event in Montpelier to talk about goals.

The Vermont Future Caucus is made up of young lawmakers, including Representative Casey Toof and Senator Becca White.

They’re holding an event Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Hugo’s Bar and Grill and hosting a panel called “A New Generation of Leadership in Vermont: The Future of Collaboration at the Capital.”

The goal is to talk about tackling issues that affect young Vermonters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
File photo
State officials explore sale of Burlington office building
File photo
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change

Latest News

A bill in U.S. Congress aiming to help first responders suffering from PTSD has local support.
Sen. Hassan calls for support for first responders suffering from PTSD
A bill in U.S. Congress aiming to help first responders suffering from PTSD has local support.
Sen. Hassan calls for support for first responders suffering from PTSD
Residents in an Old North End neighborhood in Burlington rallied around a teenager they say was...
Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager
File Photo
N.H. officials remind residents to prepare before next winter storm
File Photo
Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot