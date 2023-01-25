Young Lawmakers meet to establish goals of younger Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Young lawmakers are holding a networking event in Montpelier to talk about goals.

The Vermont Future Caucus is made up of young lawmakers, including Representative Casey Toof and Senator Becca White.

They’re holding an event Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Hugo’s Bar and Grill and hosting a panel called “A New Generation of Leadership in Vermont: The Future of Collaboration at the Capital.”

The goal is to talk about tackling issues that affect young Vermonters.

