Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will fall heavy at times through the first half of Wednesday night. Snow will lighten up in intensity after midnight with a mix of sleet and freezing rain developing over central and southern areas through the early morning hours. Roads may still be slippery through the morning hours of Thursday, with snow showers expected to continue, especially in the mountains into the afternoon. General snow totals will be in the 4 to 8 inch range, with higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches possible in the higher elevations. Snow showers will taper off on Thursday evening with temperatures turning colder, falling through the 20s.

We’ll get a break from the winter weather on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Another clipper system will come through on Saturday with another round of light snow expected. Additional snow is possible with a second weekend system, moving in later on Sunday and into Sunday night.

It will be partly sunny and colder to start the work week. Temperatures will be colder on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Look for another round of snow possible for mid week on Wednesday, as the colder temperatures continue into the second half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
File photo
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Swanton gas station where the...
Vermont police search for hatchet-wielding robber

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast