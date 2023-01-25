BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will fall heavy at times through the first half of Wednesday night. Snow will lighten up in intensity after midnight with a mix of sleet and freezing rain developing over central and southern areas through the early morning hours. Roads may still be slippery through the morning hours of Thursday, with snow showers expected to continue, especially in the mountains into the afternoon. General snow totals will be in the 4 to 8 inch range, with higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches possible in the higher elevations. Snow showers will taper off on Thursday evening with temperatures turning colder, falling through the 20s.

We’ll get a break from the winter weather on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Another clipper system will come through on Saturday with another round of light snow expected. Additional snow is possible with a second weekend system, moving in later on Sunday and into Sunday night.

It will be partly sunny and colder to start the work week. Temperatures will be colder on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Look for another round of snow possible for mid week on Wednesday, as the colder temperatures continue into the second half of next week.

