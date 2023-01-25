BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It has been a whole 2 days since we have had a major snowstorm, so we are due . . . right? Here we go again, starting this afternoon.

If you need to get anything done today, do it early. The morning will be okay, even starting with a bit of sunshine in our northern areas, especially up into the Northeast Kingdom. Then our next snowstorm will be coming in during the early afternoon, first in our southern areas, but quickly spreading northward for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. The snow could come down hard & heavy at times.

As we go through the later evening hours, a push of some warmer air coming into our southern counties may mix the snow with some sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems.

There will be a brief lull in the action around daybreak on Thursday. Then the second part of this system will move through for the rest of Thursday with persistent snow showers, especially in the mountains. The storm will be gone by Thursday night.

When it is all said and done, most of us will have gotten a fresh coating of 4-8″ of snow. The mountains will receive 8-12″.

We will get a break on Friday with partly sunny skies. Then it will get more active again over the weekend. A clipper system scooting through southern Quebec may kick up some snow showers here, especially the farther north you are.

Then we’ll be watching as the next bigger snowstorm arrives late Sunday into Monday with more accumulating snow possible.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be busy tracking all of this active weather, and we will continue to keep you well-informed about all the weather that is coming at us, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.