Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

