Fitness court grants available for communities in Vermont, NY

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More communities in Vermont and New York now have a chance to get grants to add fitness spaces in town.

The National Fitness Campaign and MVP Healthcare are offering $650,000 to build 10 to 15 state-of-the-art outdoor fitness courts. It’s part of an ongoing effort that got rolling in 2019. The funding helped create 21 fitness courts in New York last year but none in Vermont.

MVP’s Stacey Barss says it’s because some communities felt they already had this kind of equipment. She urges folks to reach out anyway if they are interested. “We’re looking to bring outdoor fitness into the 21st century, and so with the different technologies and materials of this outdoor fitness court, it would certainly be an improvement,” Barss said.

The court costs about $155,000 plus installation. About a third of that gets covered by the grant and the town has to come up with the rest.

