Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student

A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an underage student while employed at the school.(Talladega PD via WBRC)
By Jonathan Hardison and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A former employee at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind is accused of sexually abusing a student under the age of 12 while working for the school, according to authorities.

Talladega police said they arrested Robert Godbold on Friday and charged him with sodomy and having sex with a student who attended the school where he was employed.

A spokesperson with the institute told WBRC that it was notified of the charges brought against Godbold on Jan. 19 and said the criminal sexual activity did not take place on the institute’s grounds.

The spokesperson also said the school was originally notified of the possible impropriety last September and relieved Godbold of his duties at the school.

Court records obtained by WBRC showed Godbold is free on $100,000 bond and set to appear in court in March.

