Harwood Union Unified School District reevaluating restraint procedures

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Harwood Union Unified School District is re-evaluating their approach to restraints and seclusion of students. The practice is only supposed to be used when they put their peers or anyone else around them in danger.

For the past several years, HUUSD has stood out, with above average uses of these techniques. At a school board meeting on Wednesday, they talked about short and long term solutions to minimizing restraints. The school board also appointed a committee to review and update their policies surrounding these practices. One major change that may be coming is disallowing use of restraints that have a student face down or lying on their back. They’re also looking to provide more resources for students and trauma-informed training for educators.

“It’s a three step process to the ground with a small child. That can’t not cause trauma,” said committee member Ashley Woods. “I think we should want to be on the side of what is proper in the modern world. I don’t think we should leave any exceptions.”

By this time in the school year in 2022, there had been 102 restraints and 28 seclusions. The district implemented some professional development after seeing the trend. This year, they’ve only had 34 restraints and no seclusions. The school board will meet again next Monday to continue re-evaluating the policy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.