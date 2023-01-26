Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser

NORTH HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a Johnson man crashed into the side of a Vermont State Police cruiser.

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. on Route 100 in North Hyde Park. Police say Trooper Michelle Archer pulled over with her emergency lights on and was preparing to make a U-turn to assist in another traffic stop. That’s when they say Terry Melton, 35 -- who was also headed south -- crossed the center double line to pass the cruiser, crashing into the side of it. Neither the trooper nor Melton was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

