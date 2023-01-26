Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay

Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge.

After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year.

In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger.

The goal was to have it completely ready to go by Thanksgiving, but it took a bit longer. In all, it took about three years to build.

It’s 58,000 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Superstar trail, which is where they host the World Cup.

“We are celebrating with the community; showcasing some of the food that we have here, drinks, and lots of games. We’ll probably have a shuffleboard contest and it’s going to be just a great time at 6 to 8 p.m. tonight,” said Kristel Killary, the communications manager at the Killington Resort.

And just in time, as several snowstorms bring some snow to the region.

We’re told Kilington got seven inches of snow overnight, although a wintery mix began to fall Thursday morning.

More than 125 trails are open there.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Investigators believe Matthew Davis shot and killed Mary Anderson in Massachusetts and drove...
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.
Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home

Latest News

k1
Killington to open K-1 Lodge after delay
weather
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
File Photo
High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands
VTrans plow
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools