Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge.

After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year.

In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger.

The goal was to have it completely ready to go by Thanksgiving, but it took a bit longer. In all, it took about three years to build.

It’s 58,000 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Superstar trail, which is where they host the World Cup.

“We are celebrating with the community; showcasing some of the food that we have here, drinks, and lots of games. We’ll probably have a shuffleboard contest and it’s going to be just a great time at 6 to 8 p.m. tonight,” said Kristel Killary, the communications manager at the Killington Resort.

And just in time, as several snowstorms bring some snow to the region.

We’re told Kilington got seven inches of snow overnight, although a wintery mix began to fall Thursday morning.

More than 125 trails are open there.

