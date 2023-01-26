Man arrested after apparant bomb threat at Tupper Lake Stewart’s

(Live 5)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPPER LAKE, NY. (WCAX) - After an hours-long standoff at the Stewart’s shop in Tupper Lake - a man is in custody.

New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police Department tell our sister station in Watertown -- they arrested 39-year-old David Payrot following an apparent bomb threat.

Around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, they say they received multiple reports of a suspicious man at the Park Street gas station.

Police evacuated the area as a precaution and Payrot barricaded himself inside the shop.

Around 8:30 p.m. Police took Payrot into custody and no explosives were found and no one was injuried.

There is no word yet on if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Investigators believe Matthew Davis shot and killed Mary Anderson in Massachusetts and drove...
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Dr. Thomas Marks
NH doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient
Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.
Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home

Latest News

File photo
Report: Nearly half of Vt. homicides are linked to domestic violence
statehouse
Report: Half of Vt. homicides are linked to domestic violence
Harwood Union Unified School District is re-evaluating their approach to restraints and...
Harwood Union Unified School District reevaluating restraint procedures
Harwood Union High School
Harwood Union Unified School District reevaluating restraint procedures