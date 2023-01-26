Man arrested after apparant bomb threat at Tupper Lake Stewart’s

TUPPER LAKE, NY. (WCAX) - After an hours-long standoff at the Stewart’s shop in Tupper Lake - a man is in custody.

New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police Department tell our sister station in Watertown -- they arrested 39-year-old David Payrot following an apparent bomb threat.

Around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, they say they received multiple reports of a suspicious man at the Park Street gas station.

Police evacuated the area as a precaution and Payrot barricaded himself inside the shop.

Around 8:30 p.m. Police took Payrot into custody and no explosives were found and no one was injuried.

There is no word yet on if charges will be filed.

