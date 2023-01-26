Man rescued from freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, NH. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews save a man, authorities say, drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border.

The Lebanon Fire Department say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it.

Officials say they don’t know yet how the accident happened. The man did receive medical attention and is recovering.

The water temperature at the time was near freezing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.