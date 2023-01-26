NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire.

It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate. threatening

Troopers located the car and pulled over the driver, Matthew Therrien, 33, of Killington. He now faces charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Police say he also had nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and several hundred other marijuana-infused products with intent to distribute.

He’s due back in Merrimack Superior Court on February 16.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.