NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

Matthew Therrien
Matthew Therrien(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire.

It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate. threatening

Troopers located the car and pulled over the driver, Matthew Therrien, 33, of Killington. He now faces charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Police say he also had nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and several hundred other marijuana-infused products with intent to distribute.

He’s due back in Merrimack Superior Court on February 16.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Investigators believe Matthew Davis shot and killed Mary Anderson in Massachusetts and drove...
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.
Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home

Latest News

x
High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands
The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. - File Photo
Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay
k1
Killington to open K-1 Lodge after delay
weather
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools