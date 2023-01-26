Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of a St. Johnsbury man, and they are asking the public for help.

Vermont State Police are looking for Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia. They say Daniels is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Israel Jimenez Lugo.

Jimenez Lugo, 49, was found dead in his Hastings Street apartment on Dec. 13.

Investigators say Daniels is wanted on charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon, and aiding in the commission of a burglary.

Police say Daniels was involved in drug trafficking and organized a plan for four people who owed him money to rob the victim. But during the robbery, one of those four shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.

Police say Rafael Rodriguez, 34, was the triggerman in the murder. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges last week.

Three other suspects in the case-- Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury; Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury; and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton-- have also pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding in the crime.

Police say Daniels hasn’t been seen in St. Johnsbury since a week after the crime, but they say he has connections to the St. Jay area, Derby, and Troy, as well as Pennsylvania. Anyone who knows where to find him is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online.

