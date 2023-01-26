Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police are looking for suspects caught on camera rifling through cars earlier this week

It happened early Sunday morning. A nearby Ring camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles.

Police say they are seeking help in identifying any of the individuals. They are also reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside due to an increase in thefts.

