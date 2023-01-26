Report: Nearly half of Vt. homicides are linked to domestic violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly half of homicides in Vermont were related to domestic violence in 2021.

That’s according to a key report to lawmakers published this week from the domestic violence fatality review commission. In the report, it shows from 1994 to 2021 Vermont has seen 377 homicides. 177 were related to domestic violence.

In 2021, five of the state’s 12 homicides were related to domestic violence. Experts say those experiencing domestic violence -- are the least likely to speak out.

“The current rate is just unacceptable - the current rate of domestic violence and homicides. Behind every single case where someone has been killed, there’s a family, there’s children, there’s a whole community of people impacted by this violence. We’ve seen this far too many times” said Karen Tronsgard with the Network Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.

The report also makes several recommendations to the legislature, including requiring law enforcement to collect more data, tightening relief from abuse orders, and passing new gun laws.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence you can find resources by calling 800-799-7233.

