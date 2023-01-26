Snow storm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some rain is on the ground Thursday.

The storm began Wednesday night and has already caused issues.

Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County.

Police say most of them were on I-89 and can be blamed on quickly deteriorating winter driving conditions. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.

Police ask that you slow down and increase your distance behind another car during inclement weather.

Vermont’s DVM is recommending the same thing. It also recommends:

Use headlights to improve visibility.

Avoid sudden movement and breaking because it can cause the car to skid.

Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are more likely to freeze over before the rest of the road.

Do not use cruise control in snowy or icy conditions, as it can cause you to lose control of the vehicle.

Keep an emergency kit in your car, including blankets, food, and water, in case you get stranded.

Hundreds of are delayed or canceled. Channel 3 This Morning is live with StreetView 3, monitoring road conditions Thursday.

