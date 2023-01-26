Snow triggers Burlington parking ban

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All the snow has triggered Burlington’s parking ban.

It goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday for most of the city, and at midnight for the downtown area.

Thursday night, residents are allowed to park in city-owned garages for free.

Burlington Public Works will clear sidewalks, bike lanes and roads.

The ban will end at 7 a.m. Friday.

Click here for details on timing in various sections of the city and where you can and can’t park.

Meanwhile, the parking ban in Winooski has ended.

