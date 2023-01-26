Snowplow Spotlight: Unstoppable Jeff and Salty

Charmaine Bouvier with "Unstoppable Jeff"
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Unstoppable Jeff and Salty.

Snow, get ready to meet Unstoppable Jeff, driven by Charmaine Bouvier.

Charmaine has only worked with VTrans for one year but seems to feel lucky with the name her truck got from students at BFA-Fairfax elementary school.

“Makes me believe that the truck and I can beat any weather. Thanks to the name, I have a feeling it’s going to be a great season. Positive vibes from here on out!” she said.

The other truck in this week’s snowplow spotlight is a bit annoyed by Mother Nature. Meet Salty, driven by Drew Major.

Drew has worked for VTrans for three years and currently takes the sassy truck down Route 2.

It’s all in good fun though, Drew says the name matches the truck.

