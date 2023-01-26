Vermont organizations awarded more than $300K in historic preservation grants

By Kiana Burks
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping Vermont’s landmarks and important historic buildings in top shape-- that’s the goal of the 2023 Historic Preservation Grant Awards.

Gov. Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation awarded more than $300,000 to 20 organizations throughout the state.

The grant money is aimed at helping to cover the costs of restoration and rehabilitation of historic buildings that are still in use.

One of the recipients of the grants was the Jericho Community Center.

“Historic buildings like this inevitably cost a lot of money to keep up, to restore well. And so it’s really important not only for Jericho but throughout the state for us to preserve our historic background,” said Robert Schermer, the president of the Jericho Center Preservation Association.

Other places that got grant money include the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington and the Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndonville. Click here for the full list of recipients.

