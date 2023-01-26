Welch assigned to Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary committees

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s new U.S. senator learned his committee assignments on Thursday.

Sen. Peter Welch was appointed to the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary and Rules Committees in Congress.

In a statement, Welch, D-Vermont, said, in part: “These committee assignments position me to keep fighting for the things that matter to Vermonters: strengthening our rural communities and agricultural traditions, lowering the cost of living, and protecting our democracy... With these committee assignments, I’ll continue to advocate for Vermont families and fight for the support Vermonters need to thrive.”

