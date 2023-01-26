Worker dies from injuries sustained in explosion at NEK camp

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man injured in an explosion at a Northeast Kingdom camp back in November has died from his injuries.

It happened on November 23 at a camp on Hall Road in Lunenburg. The Vermont State Police say Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenburg was working at the camp and was severely injured in an explosion and fire that destroyed a one-and-a-half-story building. He was taken to the hospital in Lancaster by a family member and eventually transferred to the burn unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Police say he died last Thursday due to complications from his injuries.

Officials say the explosion was caused by an open flame or spark in an area with flammable vapors. It has been ruled as accidental.

