BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow will come to an end across the region on Thursday night with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the start of the day on Friday. It will be a cold start to Friday as well with temperatures beginning in the single digits and teens. Highs by the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Light snow returns to the region this weekend. A weak clipper system will quickly move through on Saturday with the chance for a few snow showers with minimal accumulation expected. A more widespread snow is expected for Sunday into Sunday night with the chance for a few inches of accumulation by early Monday morning.

We’ll see some lingering snow showers on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s to start the work week. Another weather system will impact our region with the chance for some more snow on Wednesday. A cold front will bring colder temperatures for the second half of next week with highs by Thursday and Friday only in the mid to upper teens.

